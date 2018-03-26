Jill: Tracking much cooler air today so don't forget the coat

Today we will see cooler and drier air building in from the east and increasing winds from the southeast. A spread in temperatures set up this afternoon and we will see highs in the 40s to the east versus 60s to the west.



You might need the umbrella through about 7 a.m. this morning because we are tracking a few showers but otherwise, today looks dry and just turning chilly. Tuesday looks dry and still breezy but milder.

FIRST ALERT: We will be watching a system on Wednesday that will inch closer to west Alabama during the day but looks to arrive on Thursday for the most part.



It’s a slow-moving system which means there will be a threat for heavy rainfall that could lead to some flooding. There may be enough instability and wind shear for a few strong storms on Thursday too. Overall, heavy rainfall is the primary threat with this next system.



Drier weather moves in for Good Friday and Easter Weekend! Temperatures look closer to normal and if not slightly above especially on Wednesday into Thursday.

GULF COAST: There is a threat for a high rip current but other than that the weather looks dry and temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s most days. The next chance for rain isn’t until the end of the week.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.