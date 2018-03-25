New numbers released on extensive Jacksonville EF-3 tornado damage

More than 4,000 volunteers rolled up their sleeves to help the City of Jacksonville recover from this week's EF-3 tornado.

New numbers are in on how extensive the damage is throughout the area.

Dozens of buildings are destroyed and some neighborhoods are still considered unsafe.

Adding to that, city leaders said the number of people trying to steal from those most impacted from the storm is growing.

“An influx of individuals who come from out of state and different areas of the state to do nothing but expect to come in and prey on individuals who've lost everything. We intend to prosecute those individuals who come in and take advantage of the citizens of Jacksonville,” said Oxford Chief of Police Bill Partridge.

Law enforcement agencies are cracking down on looting by using a car tag system in Jacksonville.

“Sightseers, unless you have a reason to be there, then we'll let you go, if you have no reason to be there, then we're not going to let you in,” said Jacksonville Assistant Police Chief Bill Wineman.

A curfew and barricades have been put up, Wineman said, for the protection of people in those neighborhoods where storm damage is still in the way.

Jacksonville City Schools are closed until Wednesday for that reason.

“There's still a lot of hanging wires, a lot of contractors, a lot of heavy equipment, and the school buses can't make it up every street,” said Wineman.

They are also warning folks about faulty contractors.

“We want to stress to all residents looking for construction work on their homes to get information on the contractors before hiring anyone,” said Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith.

As of Sunday afternoon, Smith said 37 buildings have been destroyed and 355 are damaged.

For more information on how you can help with Jacksonville recovery efforts, or if you're looking for assistance as a storm survivor, check out the Jacksonville City Facebook page.

