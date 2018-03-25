FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers possible overnight, colder start Monday morning

FIRST ALERT FOR A COLD MONDAY MORNING: A classic cold air wedge effect has setup over Alabama Sunday night with temperatures ranging from 40s and 50s to the east, with temps in the low 70s further west. The colder air will continue to overspread the area from east to west, with temperatures bottoming out in the 40s and 50s for Monday morning (coldest to the east in places like Gadsden, Centre, and Anniston). So be ready for more jacket weather when you head out the door. The sky will remain cloudy, with an east wind at 10-15 mph. This will add to the chill early on, with a slow rise into the 50s Monday afternoon. A few showers will be possible overnight and into the day on Monday under a mostly cloudy sky. Tuesday still looks to be a dry day for most locations as temperatures rebound into the 60s. Clouds will linger on Tuesday, however the chance for rain will be very low.



FIRST ALERT FOR HEAVIER RAIN ON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: The chance for rain will be on the increase late Wednesday as a cold front moves our way. This slow moving system will bring a period of moderate to heavier rain beginning late Wednesday and continuing into the day on Thursday. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out however the risk for severe weather appears to be very limited. We will continue to monitor the setup but I’m more concerned about the potential for localized flooding due to the prolonged period of rainfall. This system will exit the state Thursday night and this will set the stage for improving weather on Good Friday.



EASTER WEEKEND: After a cold start on Saturday, I’m expecting a nice temperature rebound to near 70 degrees. It’s going to feel nice and comfy, with a mostly sunny sky. If you plan on enjoying the great outdoors, winds will become southerly at 7-14 mph. The dry weather setup will continue through first light on Easter morning, which will occur at 6:10 a.m. Sunrise time will occur at 6:35 a.m. Easter Sunday will start off dry, with lots of sunshine. Some data suggests there may be a few isolated showers late but for now we are keeping the forecast dry, with increasing clouds in the afternoon.



THE GULF COAST: If you’re enjoying an off week for spring break and plan on visiting the Coast, make sure the beach umbrella is well anchored. It’s going to be very windy over the next few days. There will be a gusty east wind Monday with a strong southeast wind on Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact, gusts could top 30 mph on Tuesday. The strong wind flow and spring tide will also bring a high rip current risk to the Gulf Coast. The sky is expected to be mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday, with a small chance for a passing shower. There will be a greater chance for cloud breaks on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. If you are traveling be sure to turn on the "follow me" button on the WBRC Weather App so you can get the latest weather updates for your destination.

