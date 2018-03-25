UNA accepting donations to send to Jacksonville State - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UNA accepting donations to send to Jacksonville State

FLORENCE, AL (WBRC) -

The University of North Alabama (UNA) is extending a helping hand and monetary support to their athletics rivals.

UNA says the university will be accepting donations to send to Jacksonville State University.

You can also make a monetary donation online or write a check to the UNA Foundation.

