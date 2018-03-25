Ohio family spends vacation helping Jacksonville, AL, tornado victims

Most locations will remain dry Sunday afternoon with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, however the chance for showers will increase tonight.More >>
Storm victims, first responders and volunteers are hard at work putting Jacksonville back together after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the city. Over 4,000 volunteers have showed up to help, including a family all the way from Ohio!More >>
A weak cold front entered North Alabama early this morning and will continue moving south followed by a stronger front which will enter the area from the east as cold air pushes south from a ridge of high pressure over the Carolinas.More >>
Two teenage boys in Tuscaloosa County are recovering after they were hurt in a fire early Thursday morning.More >>
Alabama State Troopers say a 71-year-old Chelsea man died at UAB Hospital after he was hit by a mini-van.More >>
