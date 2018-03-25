Ohio family spends vacation helping Jacksonville, AL, tornado victims

Storm victims, first responders and volunteers are hard at work putting Jacksonville back together after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the city.

Over 4,000 volunteers have showed up to help, including a family all the way from Ohio!

The family was heading to the beach for vacation when their son said he would rather spend that time helping with the tornado cleanup.

"These are amazing people. They deserve all the credit in the world. It’s the little things that mean the most - yesterday, that was this family!" Maci Allison wrote in a Facebook post.

