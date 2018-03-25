Wes: Feeling much colder overnight with a few scattered showers

Most locations will remain dry Sunday afternoon with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, however the chance for showers will increase tonight. An easterly flow has setup across East Alabama and this will bring a big d rop in temperatures tonight, with lows in the 40s for eastern counties and 50s further west. So plan on jacket weather for the start of the work week. The sky will remain partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with a few additional showers possible. Highs for Monday will top out in the 50s, making for a cooler afternoon. Tuesday still looks to be a dry day for most locations, with a stray shower and highs rebounding into the mid to upper 60s.



FIRST ALERT FOR HEAVIER RAIN ON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: The chance for rain will be on the increase late Wednesday as a cold front moves our way. This slow moving system will bring a period of moderate to heavier rain beginning late Wednesday and continuing into the day on Thursday. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, however the risk for severe weather appears to be very limited. We will continue to monitor the setup but I’m more concerned about the potential for localized flooding due to the prolonged period of rainfall. This system will exit the state Thursday night and this will set the stage for improving weather on Good Friday.



EASTER WEEKEND: After a cold start on Saturday, I’m expecting a nice temperature rebound to near 70 degrees. It’s going to feel nice and comfy, with a mostly sunny sky. If you plan on enjoying the great outdoors, winds will become southerly at 7 to 14 mph. The dry weather setup will continue through first light on Easter morning, which will occur at 6:10 a.m. Sunrise time will occur at 6:35 a.m. Easter Sunday will start off dry with lots of sunshine. Some data suggests there may be a few isolated showers late, but for now we are keeping the forecast dry, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. I will share more specifics on our Easter Weekend forecast beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News.



THE GULF COAST: If you’re enjoying an off week for spring break and plan on visiting the Coast, make sure the beach umbrella is well-anchored. It’s going to be very windy over the next few days. There will be a gusty east wind tomorrow, with a strong southeast wind on Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact, gusts could top 30 mph on Tuesday. The strong wind flow and spring tide will also bring a high rip current risk to the Gulf Coast. The sky is expected to be mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday, with a small chance for a passing shower. There will be a greater chance for cloud breaks on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. If you are traveling, be sure to turn on the "follow me" button on the Weather App so you can get the latest weather updates for your destination.

