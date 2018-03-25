Rangers minor league coach Howard Johnson out of hospital - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Rangers minor league coach Howard Johnson out of hospital

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Texas Rangers minor league coach Howard Johnson has been released from a hospital with several fractures in his cheekbone after being hit by a line drive while in the dugout.

The Rangers said Sunday that Johnson's eye function was good and that it didn't appear he would need surgery. The former big league slugger will rest for a week in Arizona and then be re-examined.

Johnson was injured Saturday during the spring training game between Texas and Cleveland. The liner by Erik Gonzalez of the Indians hit Johnson below the left eye, and play was stopped for about 10 minutes while medical personnel treated him.

The 57-year-old Johnson was examined by Arizona Coyotes team ophthalmologist Dr. Jeffrey Edelstein.

Johnson is the hitting coach at Triple-A Round Rock. He guided Class A affiliates of the Rangers to championships the past two years.

Johnson played 14 seasons in the majors and hit 228 home runs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • New witnesses detail sexual misconduct by Tavis Smiley

    New witnesses detail sexual misconduct by Tavis Smiley

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:37:45 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 17:19:40 GMT
    PBS says it has found many new witnesses to the sexual misconduct of talk-show host Tavis Smiley, who was suspended in December and later fired.More >>
    PBS says it has found many new witnesses to the sexual misconduct of talk-show host Tavis Smiley, who was suspended in December and later fired.More >>

  • Stars affected by violence join students' gun-reform rallies

    Stars affected by violence join students' gun-reform rallies

    Saturday, March 24 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-03-25 00:39:13 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-03-25 17:19:37 GMT
    Paul McCartney and Jennifer Hudson were among the stars playing supporting roles at gun-reform rallies.More >>
    Paul McCartney and Jennifer Hudson were among the stars playing supporting roles at gun-reform rallies.More >>

  • FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:58:17 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...
    Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>
    Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly