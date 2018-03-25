Well known fisherman in Tuscaloosa dies in boating accident

Alabama Marine Police confirm Danny Pate, 64, of Coker died in a boating accident during a fishing tournament on Lake Tuscaloosa.

Officer Freddie Ingram says the incident happened around 5:30 am Saturday.

Ingram says it appears Pate hit some rocks at the base of the Tierce Patton Road bridge.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Ingram says Pate is well known in the fishing community.

