Fred: Sunday afternoon rain chances

A weak cold front entered North Alabama early this morning and will continue moving south followed by a stronger front which will enter the area from the east as cold air pushes south from a ridge of high pressure over the Carolinas. Isolated to scattered showers continue to be a possibility as the front pushes south. The better rain chances will be to the south where there is more ample moisture. There could also be a few rumbles of thunder but no severe storms are expected. Cooler and drier air will spread east this afternoon. Cold air damming will keep highs in and will only be near 65 in East Alabama while highs will be around 76 in West Alabama. Tonight's winds will be east, then southeasterly across the area and with a number of upper level disturbances moving through the region, there will still be a chance for a few showers with lows ranging from 47 in East Alabama to near 54 in the west. The area of high pressure responsible for the cooler air in East Alabama will remain anchored over the southern East Coast bringing a cool, easterly wind flow across most of the region tomorrow and Tuesday.

We could still see a few showers especially Monday but rainfall will be limited at best. Even though skies will remain cloudy, temperatures will be mild, about 10 degrees warmer Tuesday afternoon than Monday. A cold front will begin moving south but will remain northwest of our region until at least Wednesday. By the afternoon; however, the slow moving front will push south and east increasing rain chances for North and West Alabama beginning Wednesday evening and continuing for much of the day Thursday. This looks to be a rather wet time period for much of Central Alabama and this system is likely to produce a line of showers and thunderstorms but with limited instability. The threat for severe weather does not appear high at this point. A more likely problem could be an extended period of rain, most particularly in areas to the north and west. The cold front will likely push south and east of our area Friday morning with only a few lingering showers to the south and east during the early afternoon. Rain chances will end across the entire region late in the day on Good Friday with high pressure building into the area along with some cooler air for Easter weekend.

