Man arrested in produce section of Walmart after car chase in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa police arrested a man in the produce section of Walmart after leading officers on a chase down Skyland Boulevard Saturday night.

Lt. Teena Richardson did not say where the chase began, but said the suspect jumped from the vehicle and ran inside the store.

Lt. Richardson has not identified the suspect or any charges he may be facing.

Several witnesses captured the large police presence outside the store and the arrest inside the store.

We will update this story as we get additional information.

