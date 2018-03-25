Fred: Sunday rain chances

A weak cold front is pushing south and will move through the area today. An area of high pressure over the Carolinas will push cooler air into the region as the weekend ends with light rain possible along the front this morning and into the afternoon, but rainfall totals will be limited. By tonight, through the overnight hours and into Monday morning; the backdoor cold front will push east to west but with limited moisture widespread, rain is not expected through tomorrow afternoon. Winds will continue from the east tomorrow and Tuesday and with these cooler easterly winds, temperatures will be a little cooler for the beginning of the new work week.

A moist southerly flow will return by late Tuesday as an area of high pressure over Florida shifts east which will limit the amount of cooler air flow and with a slow moving cold front approaching the Tennessee Valley region of North Alabama early Wednesday, morning rain chances will return but the atmosphere should remain relatively stable. Widespread thunderstorms are not expected; although with the slow progress of the front, there will be more rain with this system through Thursday night. Conditions will be cooler but drier by Good Friday and these conditions will continue into the upcoming Easter weekend.

