Birmingham PD: Man shot on 4th Avenue South

A shootout in front of a Bessemer barbershop left a few people shaken up on Saturday. Bessemer police said two men were shot during the shootout on 9th Avenue.More >>
Showers are on the increase across our area Saturday night and this light rain will impact the area from northwest to southeast overnight and during the morning hours on Sunday. This will not be heavy rain, but just enough to keep the roadways wet for the start of the day.More >>
Birmingham police responded to a shooting at 4th Avenue South on Saturday night. Police say a black male was shot multiple times.More >>
Nearly 2,000 people joined together to march at Railroad Park in solidarity on Saturday.More >>
JSU officials met to discuss class options for the remainder of the semester, and are potentially offering students three options.More >>
