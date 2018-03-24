Birmingham PD: Man shot on 4th Avenue South - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham PD: Man shot on 4th Avenue South

Source: Josh Walker/WBRC Source: Josh Walker/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police responded to a shooting at 4th Avenue South on Saturday night.

Police say a black male was shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Please check back for details as we gather additional information.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly