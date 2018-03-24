Wes: A good chance of showers for Sunday morning

Showers are on the increase across our area Saturday night and this light rain will impact the area from northwest to southeast overnight and during the morning hours on Sunday. This will not be heavy rain, but just enough to keep the roadways wet for the start of the day. Lows will be in the 60s. The wet weather will move south by midday with a dry afternoon expected. We should catch a few breaks in the clouds, with highs in the middle 70s.



WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: The axis of wet weather will begin to lift north again on Monday so this will keep our area cloudy at times, with a lingering chance for showers to start the work week. The forecast guidance doesn’t show much wet weather for Tuesday, which may end up being one of the nicest days of the week. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. I kept a small 20 percent chance of a shower in the forecast.



FIRST ALERT FOR HEAVIER RAIN WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Another front will setup across the twin state region on Wednesday and this will bring a soaking rain to the area. The rain is expected to set in late on Wednesday and this is expected to continue into the day on Thursday. There may be a few storms in the mix but for now the risk of any severe weather appears marginal across our area. The risk may increase for southwest portions of Alabama. We will need to monitor for possible flood related issues. You can expect improving weather just in time for Easter Weekend, with a clearing sky and pleasantly warm temperatures.



SPRING BREAK: If you have a tripped planned to the Gulf Coast for spring break, it is going to be a bit cloudy and very breezy at times, with a few spotty showers over the next few days. Thursday will be the day with higher rain chances, with showers exiting early on Friday. Highs will be in the 70s.

