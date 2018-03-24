Thousands participate in 'March For Our Lives' event at Railroad Park

Nearly 2,000 people joined together to march at Railroad Park in solidarity on Saturday.

A total of eight "March For Our Lives" events took place across Alabama.

Demonstrators are calling for something to be done addressing gun violence.

"I'm really proud to see so people out here today. As I tell my students, if you want to see what democracy is and what it looks like, participate," said history teacher Victoria Ott.

"Gun violence happens in all different aspects of life, whether it be at home, at schools. A lot of times when these sorts of scenarios are brought up, we discuss black-on-black crime, and yes that is a problem in our community too, so any kind of gun violence, we are here to march against," said student DeMya Jolly.

Experts say as long as they remain peaceful, political statements like this can be healing for survivors.

