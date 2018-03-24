JSU offering 3 options for students to complete classes following devastating tornado

An EF-3 tornado ripped through Jacksonville, damaging much of Jacksonville State University's campus.

Students were out for spring break when the tornado hit, and many are asking what will be done about classes for the remainder of the semester.

JSU officials met to discuss the issue, and are potentially offering students three options: 1) Use the current grade earned as the final grade for all classes or for select classes. 2) Take an incomplete in all or select classes and finish the class(es) through the applicable incomplete procedure. 3) Complete the semester for all or select classes and complete course requirements.

"Each student’s situation is different; therefore, it is imperative that students make these decisions wisely and with input from faculty and academic advisers who are very knowledgeable about degree and accreditation requirements. For those without access to the Internet, we will have a central advising location set up in TMB once campus re-opens," JSU posted on it's Facebook page.

Read the post in full below:

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.