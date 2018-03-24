Bessemer police respond to shootout at barbershop on 9th Ave.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to an electrocution call at the ERP Compliant Coke plant around 2 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Bessemer police are responding to a shootout at a barbershop on 9th Avenue.More >>
We are tracking showers over far north Alabama Saturday afternoon and this wet weather will be dropping south overnight. For the remainder of the afternoon you can expect a mixture of sun and clouds, with comfy 70 degree temperatures.More >>
According to Lieutenant Peter Williston with Birmingham police, a fellow officer, was arrested Friday on two felony warrants issued by the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a body found in West Birmingham.More >>
