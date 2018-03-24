Bessemer police respond to shootout at barbershop on 9th Ave. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bessemer police respond to shootout at barbershop on 9th Ave.

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Bessemer police are on the scene of a shootout at a barbershop on 9th Avenue.

Police say two people were taken to UAB Hospital.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional information.

