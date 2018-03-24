Man electrocuted to death while working at Birmingham industrial - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man electrocuted to death while working at Birmingham industrial plant

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to an electrocution call at the ERP Compliant Coke plant around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire officials say the employee was 150 feet in the air on a catwalk when he was electrocuted to death.

The incident is under investigation.

