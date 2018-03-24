Giants ace Bumgarner has surgery on broken left pinkie

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert, left, rounds the bases after a home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, right, during the second inning of a spring baseball game in Scottsdale, Ariz., Friday,...

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner is helped off the field after getting hit by a batted ball during the third inning of the team's spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Scottsdal...

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Scottsdale, Ariz., Friday, March 23, 2018.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, center, is looked over by manager Bruce Bochy, right, and a trainer after getting hit in the arm by a batted ball during the third inning of a spring baseball game again...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner has undergone surgery to have three pins inserted into the broken pinkie on his pitching hand.

Bumgarner had surgery Saturday, and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

The 28-year-old ace was injured Friday when he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City's Whit Merrifield in a spring training game.

The 2014 World Series MVP missed nearly three months last season with a shoulder injury after a dirt bike accident on April 20 during an off day in Colorado.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.