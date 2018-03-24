Giants ace Bumgarner has surgery on broken left pinkie - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Giants ace Bumgarner has surgery on broken left pinkie

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, center, is looked over by manager Bruce Bochy, right, and a trainer after getting hit in the arm by a batted ball during the third inning of a spring baseball game again... (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, center, is looked over by manager Bruce Bochy, right, and a trainer after getting hit in the arm by a batted ball during the third inning of a spring baseball game again...
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Scottsdale, Ariz., Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Scottsdale, Ariz., Friday, March 23, 2018.
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner is helped off the field after getting hit by a batted ball during the third inning of the team's spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Scottsdal... (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner is helped off the field after getting hit by a batted ball during the third inning of the team's spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Scottsdal...
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert, left, rounds the bases after a home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, right, during the second inning of a spring baseball game in Scottsdale, Ariz., Friday,... (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert, left, rounds the bases after a home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, right, during the second inning of a spring baseball game in Scottsdale, Ariz., Friday,...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner has undergone surgery to have three pins inserted into the broken pinkie on his pitching hand.

Bumgarner had surgery Saturday, and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

The 28-year-old ace was injured Friday when he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City's Whit Merrifield in a spring training game.

The 2014 World Series MVP missed nearly three months last season with a shoulder injury after a dirt bike accident on April 20 during an off day in Colorado.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Army Corps faces questions about vetting border wall company

    Army Corps faces questions about vetting border wall company

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:09:39 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:51:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A Coastal Environment Group sign hangs Wednesday, March 21, 2018, on the front of a building registered as the offices of SWF Constructors in Omaha, Neb. Federal officials are saying little about how they chose SWF Constructors...(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A Coastal Environment Group sign hangs Wednesday, March 21, 2018, on the front of a building registered as the offices of SWF Constructors in Omaha, Neb. Federal officials are saying little about how they chose SWF Constructors...
    Federal officials aren't saying if they knew a Nebraska company hired to build an $11 million section of border wall in California has ties to a firm with a dubious performance record.More >>
    Federal officials aren't saying if they knew a Nebraska company hired to build an $11 million section of border wall in California has ties to a firm with a dubious performance record.More >>

  • FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:58:17 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:51:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...
    Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>
    Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>

  • 'This just needs to stop': Hundreds of thousands decry guns

    'This just needs to stop': Hundreds of thousands decry guns

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:18:05 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:50 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:50:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...

    Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.

    More >>

    Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly