Wes: Showers possible overnight and early Sunday

We are tracking showers over far north Alabama Saturday afternoon and this wet weather will be d ropping south overnight. For the remainder of the afternoon you can expect a mixture of sun and clouds, with comfy 70 degree temperatures. A cold front will be moving into the area overnight and this will bring a good chance of showers that will continue into the morning hours tomorrow. Lows tonight will range from 50s north to low 60s further south. The shower activity is expected to slide south tomorrow afternoon as the front shifts into south Alabama. Highs will once again reach the low 70s, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.



WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: The axis of wet weather will begin to lift north again on Monday so this will keep our area cloudy at times, with a lingering chance for showers to start the work week. The forecast guidance doesn’t show much wet weather for Tuesday, which could end up being one of the nicest days of the week. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. I kept a small 20 percent chance of a shower in the forecast.



FIRST ALERT FOR HEAVIER RAIN WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Another front will setup across the twin state region on Wednesday and this will bring a soaking rain to the area. The rain is expected to set in late on Wednesday and this is expected to continue into the day on Thursday. There may be a few storms in the mix, but for now the risk of any severe weather appears marginal. However, we will need to monitor for possible flood-related issues. You can expect improving weather by next weekend, with a clearing sky and pleasantly warm temperatures.



SPRING BREAK: If you have a tripped planned to the Gulf Coast for spring break, it is going to be a bit cloudy at times, with a few spotty showers over the next few days. Thursday will be the day with higher rain chances, with showers exiting early on Friday. Highs will be in the 70s.

