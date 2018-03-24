Fred: Saturday-Sunday rain chances

A weak low pressure system to the north will move southeast into the Tennessee Valley by this evening dragging a cold front south into North Alabama tonight. Rain chances will be limited for much of the afternoon and evening but will increase ahead of and along the front in the northern portions of the region overnight. More moisture will be present in response to a southwesterly wind flow but will shift and come from the northwest early Sunday morning as the front sinks south. Afternoon highs today will be near 75 with mild overnight lows ranging from 59-63. The weak front will push into the area Sunday as cooler air will be pushed south from the Carolinas increasing rain chances through Monday in response to the back-door cold front, which will move from east to west beginning Monday morning.

Cooler, drier winds will follow through Tuesday with the easterly winds bringing milder temperatures. A moist southerly flow will return by mid-week and coupled with an approaching, slow moving cold front, conditions will become more unsettled by early Wednesday morning. A slow moving front will push through the area bringing a more prolonged rain event and a chance for thunderstorms followed by cooler air moving in for Easter Weekend. For spring breakers heading for Gulf Shores or Orange Beach, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from 75-78 over the weekend.

