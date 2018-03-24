Birmingham police officer arrested on two felony warrants

According to Lieutenant Peter Williston with Birmingham police, a fellow officer, was arrested Friday on two felony warrants issued by the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

Officer Tony Williams turned himself in on Friday and is being charged with theft of lost property in the 1st degree and ethic violation.

Williams was released after posting a $10,000 bond, $5000 for both warrants.

“The position of the Birmingham Police Department is, though an officer has been charged, they have not yet been found guilty. We want these charges to play out in court the same as it would for anyone else”Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson said.

Birmingham Police Department has not released any more information at this time.

