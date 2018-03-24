Fred: Chance for weekend showers

A weak low pressure system and accompanying cold front will reach the Tennessee Valley region of North Alabama by tonight with increasing rain chances for Central Alabama tonight and for Palm Sunday. The front will weaken and stall across the area tomorrow bringing only a chance for a few scattered showers. A ridge of high pressure over The Carolinas will send a wedge of cooler air and backdoor cold front moving east to west across our region by the end of the weekend. This could also produce a few additional showers spreading this time from east to west. The cold air damming pattern will remain anchored over the region through Tuesday resulting in limited rain chances and mainly dry, easterly winds.

Another cold front will approach from the Great Lakes region but with an area of high pressure still in place over Florida Tuesday and Wednesday, the front will likely stall to the north and west. However, overnight Wednesday, the high pressure will begin pushing east allowing the cold front to push into the Southeast Thursday and Friday, increasing rain chances and bringing our next chance for thunderstorms. The atmosphere will become increasingly unstable during this time frame but the chances for severe weather are still uncertain at the moment. We'll keep you updated as this system develops and approaches Central Alabama for the second half of next week, especially Thursday and Friday.

