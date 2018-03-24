Apartment fire in Powderly leaves one unit as total loss

An apartment fire in Powderly damaged seven units and left one at a total loss.

The apartment complex is located on the 2000 block of Tempest Drive. Birmingham fire responded just before 10 p.m.

The first started on the second floor of the two-floor apartment. There were no injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

We will provide more information when it's available.

