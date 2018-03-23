Jacksonville: Faith for helping loved ones, strangers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jacksonville: Faith for helping loved ones, strangers

By Erica Thomas, Producer
Connect
Jacksonville tornado damage - drone footage (Source: WBRC Video) Jacksonville tornado damage - drone footage (Source: WBRC Video)
JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

WBRC Fox 6 News takes a look back at our coverage of the devastating Jacksonville tornado. What we find is people there are using their faith and determination to rebuild their city and Jacksonville State University.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly