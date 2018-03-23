Jeff Sessions visits Alabama to address opioid crisis

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited his home state of Alabama to discuss the opioid crisis.

His first stop was to speak to more than 200 members of the National Organization of Law Enforcement Executives.

“I'm grateful for you -- all of you. You have made our police departments better,” Sessions told the lunch time crowd gathered at the Sheraton Hotel in Birmingham.

Sessions acknowledged the role black officers played in reducing crime decades ago.

But he also pointed out the rise in crime in recent years, due in large part, he says to increasing opioid use of heroin, especially fentanyl.

“Those are really dangerous and we fear if the Mexicans start producing laboratories in Mexico to make fentanyl and not just in China, because that’s where most of it is made, then we can have an almost unlimited supply,” Sessions said. “So we've got to be concerned about that.”

Sessions outlined steps the federal government is taking to address the issue like forming a task force to target Opiod producers and manufactures, disrupting the sale of synthetic drugs, and potentially creating tougher laws for those dealing fentanyl.

“The sentencing commission is very, very good at studying these issues and they believe the fentanyl punishments should be increased and I hope we'll see that,” Sessions told the group.

While the president of NOBLE, Clarence Cox, agrees opioid use is an issue, he says there should also be concern for cocaine, which is making a comeback in the country.

“So while we have a focus on what we're calling a health crisis, there's also a drug crisis and we want to make sure it's evenly enforced across the country,” Cox said.

He says he’s had several conversations with Sessions about his concerns and feels the AG is listening.

Sessions also made a stop by the neonatal intensive care unit at the Women and Infants Center on the UAB Campus. He spoke with doctors who deal directly with these babies whose mothers were addicted to opioids while pregnant.

Doctors explained the challenges the babies face not just in getting the drugs out of their systems but many times in their effort to survive.

Sessions applauded the work being done at the hospital but says there are other steps the community at large can take to address the issue.

