FIRST ALERT: Weekend showers possible along with warmer temperatures

We'll see a few clouds overnight with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s.

We can expect dry skies with temperatures in the 50s for the RumpShaker 5K. The rest of tomorrow features temperatures in the 70s, mostly cloudy skies and an increasing chance for showers from north to south after 2 p.m. and lasting into the evening hours.



On Palm Sunday, it looks like a system gets hung up across Alabama now, so I’m adding the chance for widely scattered showers in the forecast now.



Heading to the beach for spring break? Well it looks dry and pleasant this weekend along the Gulf Coast.



On Monday, a backdoor cold front arrives from east to west and that will mean a cool, cloudy, breezy and showery day.



The weather starts to improve by Tuesday and temperatures moderate.



We're watching a system between late Wednesday and Friday that will mean increased rain and storm chances, especially on Thursday into Friday. It’s too early to know if severe storms will be a part of the mix, but once we do then we will be the first to alert you.

