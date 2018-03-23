Bessemer police investigating homicide on 7th Ave. N

Bessemer police are investigating a homicide in the 2700 block of 7th Ave. N.

Sgt. Charles Burton said officers arrived to the scene to find an adult black male dead from a gunshot wound. The victim was laying in the street, with his vehicle parked nearby.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses. There are no witnesses at this time.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.

