Tips for spring break travel

If you're headed to the beach for spring break, watch your speed limit and wear your seat belts. That is the message from police during this busy spring break period.

Thousands from all over the country travel through Alabama on their way to the panhandle of Florida. Law enforcement officers say traffic stops tend to pick up this time of year and you want to make sure you're not carrying anything illegal or you could face consequences.

"Any adult beverages and they are not of age, we will deal with that based on their age but if they have any other substances they will be arrested," Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said.

Officers say they realize people are excited to get to the beach but that shouldn't supersede following the law and being safe.

