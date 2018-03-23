Tips for spring break travel

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
We'll see a few clouds overnight with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. We can expect dry skies with temperatures in the 50s for the RumpShaker 5K.More >>
We'll see a few clouds overnight with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. We can expect dry skies with temperatures in the 50s for the RumpShaker 5K.More >>
Bessemer police are investigating a homicide in the 2700 block of 7th Ave. N.More >>
Bessemer police are investigating a homicide in the 2700 block of 7th Ave. N.More >>
If you're headed to the beach for spring break, watch your speed limit and wear your seat belts. That is the message from Police during this busy spring break period.More >>
If you're headed to the beach for spring break, watch your speed limit and wear your seat belts. That is the message from Police during this busy spring break period.More >>
It’s the home of the Jacksonville State basketball and volleyball teams, and four days after an EF-3 tornado struck the Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus of Jacksonville State University, the coliseum’s water-damaged floor was removed.More >>
It’s the home of the Jacksonville State basketball and volleyball teams, and four days after an EF-3 tornado struck the Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus of Jacksonville State University, the coliseum’s water-damaged floor was removed.More >>