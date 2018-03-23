JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum floor removed

It’s the home of the Jacksonville State basketball and volleyball teams, and four days after an EF-3 tornado struck the Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus of Jacksonville State University, the coliseum’s water-damaged floor was removed.

JSU Director of Athletics Greg Seitz says that while the floor is unsalvageable, there is hope that some of the seats will remain.

The coliseum floor was named after JSU basketball coaching legend Bill Jones just weeks ago, but Seitz says that while there is much work to do, a new Bill Jones court will be installed. Seitz says that aside from floor damage, the tornado and ensuing rain did damage to several seats and some offices upstairs. Roof repairs are a priority, says Seitz, as officials want to make sure that in case of future rain, no further water damage occurs.

Aside from the coliseum, Monday’s tornado damaged University Field, the home of the JSU softball team, as well as the soccer field and tennis courts. Seitz insists that all of the damaged facilities will be repaired and/or rebuilt.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.