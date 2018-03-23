Record crowd expected at 10th Max Capital City Classic

Mississippi State is one win away from back to back trips to the Final Four. Sunday's opponent UCLA hasn't reached the Elite Eight since 1999.More >>
Teaira McCowan had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Victoria Vivians added 14 points and top-seeded Mississippi State routed North Carolina State 71-57 on Friday night to reach the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA...More >>
The offensive guru is tasked with building on the foundation set by Dan Mullen. Nick Fitzgerald was in his first practice since suffering that ankle injury in the Egg Bowl.More >>
Quinndary Weatherspoon feasted on Louisville Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center. The Velma Jackson alum had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Mississippi State routed the Cardinals 79-56.More >>
It's the Iron Bowl brought to the diamond, and it's sure to bring its share of fans into Riverwalk Stadium. Last year's game brought in a record crowd of 7,605.More >>
So we all know what question Nick Saban is going to be getting asked the most over the next few months. Hint: it's not about rebuilding the secondary.More >>
Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama 68-66 on Saturday.More >>
The No. 9 seed Crimson Tide (20-15) fell 81-58 to the No. 1 seed Wildcats.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
The No. 4 seed Wildcats (23-10) defeated the No. 7 seed Crimson Tide (19-15) 86-63 Saturday.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide kept it close in the first half against the Wildcats. But the second half was another story.More >>
No. 1 seed Villanova (31-4) vs. No. 9 Alabama (20-15)More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide are dancing for the first time since 2012. Bu will their return to the NCAA Tournament be short-lived as they take on Virginia Tech?More >>
