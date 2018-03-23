Jacksonville neighborhood devastated from tornado damage

The WBRC cameras got their first look Friday at the devastation in a neighborhood that borders the Jacksonville State University Campus.

Roof damage and down trees are common. There are some homes that will likely be declared a total loss.

"It was just devastating. I mean everything is gone, everything is gone," said homeowner Tammy Scott. "I'd rather not have to rebuild at this time in my life. I'd rather not start all over and start building. So we don't know what we're going to do. We have no idea."

Volunteers were allowed into the neighborhood Friday to help with the cleanup process. One resident described the community response as phenomenal.

"Today some more volunteers that I don't really even know have shown up. And then there are some friends of mine that are walking down the street taking care of people. This has been kind of an amazing outpouring of support," said resident Tim Lindblom.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.