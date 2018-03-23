Jacksonville neighborhood devastated from tornado damage

It’s the home of the Jacksonville State basketball and volleyball teams, and four days after an EF-3 tornado struck the Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus of Jacksonville State University, the coliseum’s water-damaged floor was removed.More >>
It’s the home of the Jacksonville State basketball and volleyball teams, and four days after an EF-3 tornado struck the Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus of Jacksonville State University, the coliseum’s water-damaged floor was removed.More >>
Gadsden fire have ruled the house fire of a Roy Moore accuser as "undetermined."More >>
Gadsden fire have ruled the house fire of a Roy Moore accuser as "undetermined."More >>
The injury suffered by Alabama sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in practice on Tuesday is more extensive than first thought.More >>
The injury suffered by Alabama sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in practice on Tuesday is more extensive than first thought.More >>
The WBRC cameras got their first look Friday at the devastation in a neighborhood that borders the Jacksonville State University Campus.More >>
The WBRC cameras got their first look Friday at the devastation in a neighborhood that borders the Jacksonville State University Campus.More >>
Dozens gathered at Tuscaloosa's Plum Grove Baptist Church on Thursday to find ways to stop the violence happening in the city.More >>
Dozens gathered at Tuscaloosa's Plum Grove Baptist Church on Thursday to find ways to stop the violence happening in the city.More >>