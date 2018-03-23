New group aims to stop violence in Tuscaloosa

Dozens gathered at Tuscaloosa's Plum Grove Baptist Church on Thursday to find ways to stop the violence happening in the city.

"It's a mood of frustration and disappointment because we know we can do better," Pastor Tyshawn Gardner told WBRC.

Gardner, who helped organize the meeting, believes recent murders and the fears of rising crime in these communities is motivating people to take action.

They feel now is the time to act.

"There's 100 ways for us to be able to be able to clean up the streets and send the message that it's time to lay down the guns. It's time for us to stop killing each other and it's time for us to just get back to being our brother's keeper," City Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry said.

Going forward, they plan to form groups that will go into neighborhoods and help people through conflict resolution centers, mentoring and parenting workshops and personal financial literacy, education and evangelism

"Take five focus areas into the heart of these communities and impact the lives of families and individuals," Pastor Gardner said.

The 100 Days of Non-Violence Community blitz starts on April 1 and runs until July 10.

