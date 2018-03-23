Bumgarner breaks pitching hand when hit by liner drive - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bumgarner breaks pitching hand when hit by liner drive

(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File). FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018 file photo, San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner throws during a spring training baseball practice in Scottsdale, Ariz. Bumgarner learned a tough lesson and he's ready for a do-over. San Fran... (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File). FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018 file photo, San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner throws during a spring training baseball practice in Scottsdale, Ariz. Bumgarner learned a tough lesson and he's ready for a do-over. San Fran...

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - San Francisco Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner is hurt for the second straight year, breaking a bone in his pitching hand when hit by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City's Whit Merrifield during a spring training game on Friday.

The Giants said X-rays showed the 28-year-old had a broken bone on the outside of his left hand.

Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, missed nearly three months last season after a dirt bike accident on April 20 during an off day in Colorado.

After six straight seasons with double-digit wins, more than 200 innings and 30-plus starts, Bumgarner went 4-9 with a 3.32 ERA in 17 starts last season and threw just 111 innings.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:48:16 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:52:32 GMT
    Investigators are trying to determine why a 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base, saying the driver had no known links to terrorism.More >>
    Investigators are trying to determine why a 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base, saying the driver had no known links to terrorism.More >>

  • City mourns loss of 2 firefighters killed in collapse

    City mourns loss of 2 firefighters killed in collapse

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:07:36 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 7:51 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:51:56 GMT
    (John A. Pavoncello/York Dispatch via AP). Emergency personnel move an injured firefighter to an ambulance after a wall collapse at the scene of a fire in York, Pa., Thursday, March 22, 2018. York officials said part of the four-story building fell on ...(John A. Pavoncello/York Dispatch via AP). Emergency personnel move an injured firefighter to an ambulance after a wall collapse at the scene of a fire in York, Pa., Thursday, March 22, 2018. York officials said part of the four-story building fell on ...
    2 firefighters dead, 2 injured in former piano factory collapse in York, Pennsylvania.More >>
    2 firefighters dead, 2 injured in former piano factory collapse in York, Pennsylvania.More >>

  • District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter

    District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:41:30 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 7:51 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:51:49 GMT
    A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.More >>
    A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly