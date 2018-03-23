Bumgarner breaks pitching hand when hit by line drive - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bumgarner breaks pitching hand when hit by line drive

(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File). FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018 file photo, San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner throws during a spring training baseball practice in Scottsdale, Ariz. Bumgarner learned a tough lesson and he's ready for a do-over. San Fran... (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File). FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018 file photo, San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner throws during a spring training baseball practice in Scottsdale, Ariz. Bumgarner learned a tough lesson and he's ready for a do-over. San Fran...

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is hurt for the second straight year, breaking a bone in his pitching hand when it was hit by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City's Whit Merrifield during a spring training game on Friday.

The Giants said X-rays showed the 28-year-old fractured the fifth metacarpal on the outside of his left hand. Bumgarner said the timeline for recovery is four to six weeks and he will have a pin inserted into his pinkie Saturday.

"It's tough. But I can handle it," Bumgarner said. "These guys can handle it. This obviously was not what I was expecting out of my last start. But it happened and I can deal with it."

Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, missed nearly three months last season with a shoulder injury after a dirt bike accident on April 20 during an off day in Colorado. This is a big blow for the Giants as they try to rebound from a surprising last-place finish in the NL West with 98 losses.

"It's just a downer. This was a short day. I feel for him," manager Bruce Bochy said. "Obviously, we know what he means to us, but where he was, how well he's thrown the ball all spring. Unfortunately, you've got to deal with these things. But this one certainly was a downer today because we were all getting ready to go to San Francisco and now we've got to make some adjustments."

After six straight seasons with double-digit wins, more than 200 innings and 30-plus starts, Bumgarner went 4-9 with a 3.32 ERA in 17 starts last season and threw just 111 innings.

Bochy wasn't ready to say whether right-hander Johnny Cueto would move into the No. 1 spot and pitch Thursday's opener at the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Jeff Samardzija has a strained pectoral muscle that will shut him down for at least a week and likely force him to start the season on the disabled list.

"Everybody's been healthy. We talked about that. That setback with Samardzija, this is horrible news for us," Bochy said. "I have nothing else to say about it. It happened and there's nothing else we can do now except push on."

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Protesters gather in Washington, demanding gun control

    Protesters gather in Washington, demanding gun control

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:02:43 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:50 AM EDT2018-03-24 04:50:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...
    Thousands of protesters are gathering in Washington for what organizers hope will be a massive rally in support of stronger gun-control legislation.More >>
    Thousands of protesters are gathering in Washington for what organizers hope will be a massive rally in support of stronger gun-control legislation.More >>

  • Army Corps faces questions about vetting border wall company

    Army Corps faces questions about vetting border wall company

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:09:39 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:50 AM EDT2018-03-24 04:50:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A Coastal Environment Group sign hangs Wednesday, March 21, 2018, on the front of a building registered as the offices of SWF Constructors in Omaha, Neb. Federal officials are saying little about how they chose SWF Constructors...(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A Coastal Environment Group sign hangs Wednesday, March 21, 2018, on the front of a building registered as the offices of SWF Constructors in Omaha, Neb. Federal officials are saying little about how they chose SWF Constructors...
    Federal officials aren't saying if they knew a Nebraska company hired to build an $11 million section of border wall in California has ties to a firm with a dubious performance record.More >>
    Federal officials aren't saying if they knew a Nebraska company hired to build an $11 million section of border wall in California has ties to a firm with a dubious performance record.More >>

  • New witnesses detail sexual misconduct by Tavis Smiley

    New witnesses detail sexual misconduct by Tavis Smiley

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:37:45 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-24 04:49:58 GMT
    PBS says it has found many new witnesses to the sexual misconduct of talk-show host Tavis Smiley, who was suspended in December and later fired.More >>
    PBS says it has found many new witnesses to the sexual misconduct of talk-show host Tavis Smiley, who was suspended in December and later fired.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly