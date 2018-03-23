Tua Tagovailoa injury more extensive than initially thought

The injury suffered by Alabama sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in practice on Tuesday is more extensive than first thought.

Our Raycom sister station KHNL in Honolulu reports that Tagovailoa broke a bone in the index finger of his throwing hand during practice Tuesday night. He was immediately rushed to Birmingham where he underwent surgery.

Two family sources, one in Honolulu and one in Alabama, tell KHNL that Tagovailoa injured the finger when it was knocked against a teammate.

Tagovailoa returned to practice on Thursday sporting a wrap and a glove on his throwing hand. During the media viewing session he did not attempt to throw the football, but rather worked on his footwork.

The Crimson Tide will practice on Saturday, while the next scheduled media session for Coach Nick Saban is next Tuesday.

