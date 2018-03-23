Alabama AG warns storm victims of scammers

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.

While there are a lot of good people out here helping these storm victims, the attorney general says there are also a lot of people flocking to these areas to take advantage of these victims. He asks the community to be vigilant of this and report it.

Jacksonville police have already had to arrest several people for stealing off of damaged properties. They ask people having work done to always ask contractors for references. They also ask you to never pay in full.

“Unfortunately in the wake of such disasters sometimes those that are here as victims become victimized a second time not by the storms not by Mother Nature but by con-artist that see them as easy prey,” he explains.

Also any contractor dining work on your home costing more than $10,000 should have a certificate and if they don’t then you are advised to move onto another person for help.

There is also a number you can call to check on contractors and find out if they have the proper certification. That number is 1-800-392-5658

