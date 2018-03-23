Alabama AG warns storm victims of scammers

Dozens gathered at Tuscaloosa's Plum Grove Baptist Church on Thursday to find ways to stop the violence happening in the city.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall gave a stern warning to anyone planning to prey on Alabama storm victims.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a body found in West Birmingham.More >>
We continue to track a mixture of sun and clouds along with a spread in temperatures from west to east. It’s in the upper 60s and lower 70s to the west of I-65 and in the upper 50s and lower 60s to the east.More >>
The injury suffered by Alabama sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in practice on Tuesday is more extensive than first thought.More >>
