Police investigating after body found in West Birmingham

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a body found in West Birmingham.

BPD responded to the 2300 block of South Park Drive to find a black male, age unknown, behind an apartment building in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds.

Birmingham fire pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

There's no information on a suspect.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.

