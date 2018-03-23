Police identify body found in West Birmingham

Birmingham police are investigating a body found in West Birmingham.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a body found in West Birmingham.More >>
A weak low pressure system to the north will move southeast into the Tennessee Valley by this evening dragging a cold front south into North Alabama tonight.More >>
A weak low pressure system to the north will move southeast into the Tennessee Valley by this evening dragging a cold front south into North Alabama tonight.More >>
A weak low pressure system and accompanying cold front will reach the Tennessee Valley region of North Alabama by tonight with increasing rain chances for Central Alabama tonight and for Palm Sunday.More >>
A weak low pressure system and accompanying cold front will reach the Tennessee Valley region of North Alabama by tonight with increasing rain chances for Central Alabama tonight and for Palm Sunday.More >>
According to Lieutenant Peter Williston with Birmingham police, a fellow officer, was arrested Friday on two felony warrants issued by the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.More >>
According to Lieutenant Peter Williston with Birmingham police, a fellow officer, was arrested Friday on two felony warrants issued by the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.More >>
Jacksonville State University officials say they are working to relocate the students who lost their houses, apartments and dorm rooms in Monday’s tornado.More >>
Jacksonville State University officials say they are working to relocate the students who lost their houses, apartments and dorm rooms in Monday’s tornado.More >>