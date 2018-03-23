Police identify body found in West Birmingham

Birmingham police are investigating a body found in West Birmingham Friday afternoon around 2:40 pm.

BPD responded to the 2300 block of South Park Drive to find 29-year-old Garry Lynn Logan behind an apartment building in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds.

Birmingham fire pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

If anyone has information regarding the case, please call BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

