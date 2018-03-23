Dozen of boxes containing Kratom seized in Pelham

Drug agents loaded a 10x15-foot box truck with boxes of items called CBD Gummies and Honey Pot Sour High Hemp, among other things, during a raid Friday morning.

"I can tell you we have talked to many parents who have called and complained about the CBD Oil gummy bears," said Lt. Jon Riley with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

They fear kids would get more than a sugar high if they swallowed any of them.

"In this case, being distributed out of a wholesale location and being taken to convenience stores where there is no pharmaceutical or medical benefit. It's oceans away from Carly's law or Laney's law," Riley told WBRC.

Friday's raid at American Wholesale Distributors in Pelham started around 9:30.

Armed with search warrants, authorities went into this warehouse and took anything that could contain cannbidioil, also called marijuana oil, or Kratom.

The oils and Kratom only be distributed by licensed doctors, according to Riley.

Investigators say these items were being shipped to convenience stores around the state.

"There's nothing stopping a 15- or 16 year-old child from walking into certain convenience stores and picking these items up," Riley said.

Agents haven't charged anyone with a crime yet.

That could change after items they seized are later tested in a lab.

