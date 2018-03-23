Jill: Tracking milder weekend temperatures, chance for showers

We continue to track a mixture of sun and clouds along with a spread in temperatures from west to east. It’s in the upper 60s and lower 70s to the west of I-65 and in the upper 50s and lower 60s to the east.

The weather looks pleasant tonight if you have any evening plans and temperatures will fall back generally in the lower to mid-50s with some upper 40s possible east.

It looks dry and in the 50s for the RumpShaker 5K. The rest of Saturday features temperatures in the 70s, mostly cloudy skies and an increasing chance for showers from north to south after 2 p.m. and lasting into the evening hours.

On Palm Sunday, it looks like a system gets hung up across Alabama now and so I’m adding the chance for widely scattered showers in the forecast now.

Heading to the beach for spring break? Well, it looks dry and pleasant this weekend down there! Enjoy!

On Monday, a backdoor cold front arrives from east to west and that will mean a cool, cloudy, breezy and showery day.

The weather starts to improve by Tuesday and temperatures moderate.

Our attention then turns to a system between Wednesday and Friday that will mean increased rain and storm chances, especially on Thursday into Friday. It’s too early to know if severe storms will be a part of the mix but once we do then we will be the first to alert you.

