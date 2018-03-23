Man hit by vehicle on I-59 SB while working on car, injuries life-threatening

Birmingham police say a man was struck by a vehicle on I-59 Southbound Friday afternoon.More >>
Downtown Tuscaloosa will be busy Saturday, with the Mayor's Cup and Tuscaloosa Half Marathon both happening in the morning, and then the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater 2018 concert season opener in the evening.More >>
Mostly cloudy Friday and temperatures will be milder and reach the middle and upper 60s. It looks dry and in the 50s for the RumpShaker 5K. The rest of Saturday features temperatures in the 70s, mostly cloudy skies and an increasing chance for showers.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
Ramsay High School is back on its regular schedule after being placed on lockdown Friday morning.More >>
