Man hit by vehicle on I-59 SB while working on car, injuries life-threatening

Birmingham police say a man was struck by a vehicle on I-59 Southbound Friday afternoon.

He was while working on his own vehicle when he was hit, according to police.

The man's vehicle was on the Tallapoosa exit ramp.

Police say the victim was transported to UAB Hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service with life-threatening injuries.

