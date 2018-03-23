Police say Ex-Raider Aldon Smith violated restraining order - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police say Ex-Raider Aldon Smith violated restraining order

(San Francisco Police Department via AP, File). File - This file booking photo provided Tuesday, March 6, 2018, by the San Francisco Police Department, shows Aldon Smith. San Francisco police say the 28-year-old former Oakland Raiders NFL football play... (San Francisco Police Department via AP, File). File - This file booking photo provided Tuesday, March 6, 2018, by the San Francisco Police Department, shows Aldon Smith. San Francisco police say the 28-year-old former Oakland Raiders NFL football play...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Former Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith has surrendered to police on charges he violated a domestic violence restraining order.

San Francisco police say the 28-year-old Smith turned himself in Friday and was booked on three misdemeanor charges of violating a court order to stay away from a domestic violence victim.

Earlier this month, Smith pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and other charges and a judge issued a protective order prohibiting him from contacting the victim.

Police say Smith violated the restraining order earlier this week.

Jail records don't show if he is represented by an attorney.

The Raiders released the linebacker days after his arrest on the domestic violence charges.

He had been on the suspended list since late 2015 for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp

    US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-03-23 04:08:41 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:14:15 GMT
    (U.S. Postal Service via AP). This image released by the U.S. Postal Service shows the Mister Rogers forever stamp which will go on sale on Friday, March 23. Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “M...(U.S. Postal Service via AP). This image released by the U.S. Postal Service shows the Mister Rogers forever stamp which will go on sale on Friday, March 23. Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “M...
    It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.More >>
    It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.More >>

  • Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:57:32 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:13:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>

  • Oregon attorney general considers Facebook investigation

    Oregon attorney general considers Facebook investigation

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:12 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:12:02 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:13:44 GMT
    Oregon's attorney general says she is reviewing whether to launch a full-scale investigation of Facebook, including whether it violated a state law that protects online customers' private information.More >>
    Oregon's attorney general says she is reviewing whether to launch a full-scale investigation of Facebook, including whether it violated a state law that protects online customers' private information.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly