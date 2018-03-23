AL sheriff wants to 'set the record straight' on spending of excess jail food funds

Etowah County Sheriff, Todd Entrekin, held a news conference Friday to reiterate that he tried to get lawmakers to change a law that made sheriffs responsible for inmate meals at county jails.

“Over the past two weeks, me, my family, my office, the citizens of Etowah County, have been targets of miscellaneous fake news stories, and I’m here today to set the record straight.”

Entrekin says the meals are nutritious, “As you can see, each of these inmates and illegal immigrants who are housed here under an ICE program are fed balanced, nutritious meals that include fruits, vegetables and proteins.”

He says meals are designed by a licensed dietitian, are well above calorie count, and are respectful of religious restrictions. He even brought in the breakfast served to the inmates this morning: boiled eggs, wheat bread and instant grits.

“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here. We don’t run to McDonald’s and get these prisoners and detainees Big Macs. We do not serve cake on their birthday. But we do provide a healthy meal, that is prepared on site here, and served three times a day.”

Entrekin says many of the inmates aren’t happy with the food that is served. But he says food in prison isn’t going to be the same as what you were used to, “If you’re used to eating grandma’s fried chicken or eat pizza every week, you’re not gonna be happy. This is not a restaurant, this is not a buffet. You do not get to place an order and we fulfill it.”

He denies news reports, however, that he used the money from the program to buy a beach house in Baldwin County, “This is probably the most offensive myth that’s been spread throughout this whole ordeal. This discounts the career achievements of my wife. Her name is on the property as well. She is very successful, as you can see by her tax returns. She makes more money than I do.”

He says they financed the property at a bank, “The down payment for the property was not obtained through the food account, it was obtained through the sale of a condominium.”

Entrekin also released a thick press packet full of documentation--from the calorie count of the meals in the jail, to the bill of sale of that beach house.

He says false reports and what he called "fake news" have attacked him, his family, his sheriff's office and the people of Etowah County.

