Jill: Clouds will eventually give way to showers on Saturday evening

Mostly cloudy Friday and temperatures will be milder and reach the middle and upper 60s. A few locations could top off at 70 degrees.

It looks dry and in the 50s for the RumpShaker 5K. The rest of Saturday features temperatures in the 70s, mostly cloudy skies and an increasing chance for showers from north to south after 4 p.m. and lasting into the evening hours.



On Palm Sunday, it looks like a system gets hung up across Alabama now and so I’m adding the chance for widely scattered showers in the forecast now.



Heading to the beach for spring break? Well it looks dry and pleasant this weekend down there! Enjoy!



On Monday, a backdoor cold front arrives from east to west and that will mean a cool, cloudy, breezy and showery conditions.



The weather starts to improve by Tuesday and temperatures moderate.



Our attention then turns to a system between Wednesday and Friday that will mean increased rain and storm chances, especially on Thursday into Friday. It’s too early to know if severe storms will be a part of the mix, but once we do then we will be the first to alert you.



