Ramsay High School resumes regular schedule after lockdown

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Ramsay High School is back on its regular schedule after being placed on lockdown Friday morning. 

A Birmingham City School official said a student found an unknown projectile in a hallway on the first floor, prompting a lockdown and a locker search.

Nothing was found during a perimeter search of the school by a police officer. 

Random searches of students and their bags were also conducted, according to the school system. Students entered the building through metal detectors.

