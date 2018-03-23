Ramsay High School resumes regular schedule after lockdown

Ramsay High School is back on its regular schedule after being placed on lockdown Friday morning.
A Birmingham City School official said a student found an unknown projectile in a hallway on the first floor, prompting a lockdown and a locker search.
Nothing was found during a perimeter search of the school by a police officer.
Random searches of students and their bags were also conducted, according to the school system. Students entered the building through metal detectors.
