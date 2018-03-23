Mayor's Cup, Half Marathon & Amphitheater concert season opener all Saturday in Tuscaloosa

Downtown Tuscaloosa will be busy Saturday, with the Mayor's Cup and Tuscaloosa Half Marathon both happening in the morning, and then the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater 2018 concert season opener in the evening.



This is the first time the Mayor's Cup and Half Marathon have been on the same day. The City of Tuscaloosa's Community Engagement Manager says it is intended to create an atmosphere similar to that of big race weekends in other cities.

"For 2018, we are really focusing on 'Run Tuscaloosa,' which really embodies that race weekend feel that so many of the other big cities have," Community Engagement Manager Michelle Smart said. "We already have over 1,000 registrations for the Mayor's Cup and we're expecting a sizeable amount for the Half Marathon as well."



The Tuscaloosa Half Marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Mayor's Cup begins at 8 a.m. Both start from Government Plaza.

The Mayor's Cup benefits the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative. The Tuscaloosa Half Marathon benefits Read Bama Read, The Kiwanis Club of Greater Tuscaloosa and Arts 'n Autism.



Country singer Brantley Gilbert takes the stage for the first concert of 2018 at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. The concert is at 7:30 p.m.



"That's kind of our goal here, having multiple races one day, and then wrapping it up in the evening with a concert at night. So you have a reason to come to Tuscaloosa, enjoy a great morning, and then have a great night, too."

