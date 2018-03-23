Mickey: Much warmer temps ahead!

It's a little bit milder our there this morning with our temps hovering above the freezing point in many areas...but it's still a bit chilly.

We are watching a few very light rain showers that have moved into our western counties this morning. This is all liquid, with our temps above 32 degrees.

Today we will likely see a few more clouds with temperatures in the mid-60s with winds out of the south around 5 mph.

I'm not thinking we will see much of a rain chance on Saturday. Saturday night north and northeast Alabama could see a few light showers. Temps should be nice this weekend with morning temps in the 50s. and highs in the 70s.

Sunday into Monday morning brings a better chance of scattered showers.

Look for variably cloudy skies next week and warm temps.

FIRST ALERT: We could see thunderstorms in our area by next Thursday. We will continue to monitor the strength and timing of this system, but at this point, it could be moving through during the evening rush hour next Thursday.

Have a great weekend. I'm off for a few days. Talk to you soon.

