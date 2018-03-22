Privacy concerns after Facebook data mining revelations

Are you keeping your Facebook account? Some people are wrestling with the decision following several revelations this week including information that a data-mining company with ties to the Trump campaign got personal information about millions of Facebook users.

"I think that what's clear is that in 2016, we were not as on top of the number of issues as we should of, whether it was Russian interference, or fake news,” Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg admitting to CNN his company made mistakes after news broke that Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining company accessed information about millions of Facebook users.

It’s no secret, when you sign up for Facebook and other social media sites you are automatically giving up some privacy.

"We can't be naïve to think that nothing is going on and no one is tracking us,” Tom Lamkin, a tech expert and owner of Phone Restore in the Birmingham area, said.

Facebook collects your data and sells it to app developers and advertisers. So what can you do to protect your information without deleting Facebook? First thing, check your settings to see how many apps and websites are connected to your Facebook account. You can disable them by clicking on the app then scrolling down to "Remove App". However, CNN Tech reports some apps could still have your shared info after removing it.

Another tip, don't click away on those surveys or personality tests by doing that you are also giving up personal information to data mining companies.

"These tests are fun. They are entertaining. They are fun to share and learn about people. But at the end of the day it’s probably just some marketer in Silicon valley that's trying to figure out how to best understand you and put you in a bucket so that when they want to market a product you might be interested in, you get that email or you get that ad that pops up in the side of your browser,” Lamkin added.

If you are very worried about our privacy online, you can always choose to delete your Facebook account, but that does take some time. Facebook says it could take up to 90 days to delete everything. You can also choose to deactivate your account if you want to access it in the future.

