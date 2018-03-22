Did Facebook help with fake accounts in senate election?

Secretary of State John Merrill says Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's comments came out of the blue. He says the state asked for help from Facebook and heard crickets.

Zuckerberg told the New York Times that his company was able to shut down a significant amount of Macedonian accounts on Facebook that were attempting to spread fake news during the 2017 Alabama special senate election campaign. Zuckerberg says Facebook deployed artificial intelligence tools that were able to eliminate those accounts.

That comes as a surprise to Merrill.

"This thing from Facebook came out of the blue today. We did not expect that or know that it was coming," said Merrill.

Merrill says his office attempted to contact Facebook about allegations of fake news during the campaign.

"We're very disappointed in not having received the assistance that we had requested. However the ad words team at Google was very supportive and actually resulted in the removal of some content from the Internet," said Merrill.

About a month ago, Merrill and his team met with some members of Facebook to talk about ways to improve their line of communication.

"We introduced the fact to them that when we're in the heat of a campaign and we need assistance in ensuring the accurate content of information that they are able to provide that assistance to us without us having to go through a maze of content in order to try to get that information removed or corrected," said Merrill.

Merrill hopes after meeting with the Facebook team in Washington D.C. that there will be a better line of communication in the future.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.