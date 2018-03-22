UAB Highlands Hospital shooting victim moved out of ICU

The surviving UAB Highlands Hospital shooting victim has been moved from the ICU.

The family of Tim Isley released a statement saying Tim, the shooting victim, "is looking forward to discharge from the hospital in the near future."

WBRC reported last week that doctors were "pleased" the progress Isley was making.

The family's full statement read:

The family of Tim Isley would like to thank the everyone that have joined in vigilant prayer for our son, brother, relative and friend. We are convinced that God has plans for Tim’s life, and Tim knows that to be the truth and awaits direction in his life. Tim has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit and is looking forward to discharge from the hospital in the near future. Tim continues to recover from his physical wounds and will face the challenge of handling the emotional recovery that faces him. Please continue to pray for Tim on this journey. The family is overwhelmed by the show of love that has been shown to our family, and we thank God every day for the love and support.